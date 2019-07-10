Press agog with violent protest by Shiites

The violent protest by the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shi’ites, at the National Assembly (NASS) is the trending story in most Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Punch screams that members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on Tuesday invaded the National Assembly and shot two policemen.

The sect members, who were protesting the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, that had been in detention since December, 2015, also attacked six other policemen at the National Assembly with stones and clubs.

The Guardian said some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) again clashed with security agencies yesterday over the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The Shiites leader has remained incarcerated despite several court rulings ordering the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to release him.

ChannelsTV reported that members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) loyal to Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, have injured nine police officers during a protest at the National Assembly complex.

The Sun reported that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has banned illegal fee collections in all state government-owned primary and secondary schools.

ThisDay said President Muhammadu Buhari has rewarded two senior military officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army for gallantry in the fight against insurgency in the North-east as he approved their accelerated promotions.

The Daily Trust quoted the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, as saying that oil exploration would be pursued vigorously in the north and frontier basins in the country.

The Nation reported that southeast governors have insisted that they have not earmarked any land in the region for the Ruga settlement programme.

…