Press agog with visa restriction on naughty politicians, ministerial nominees

The decision by the United States to impose visa restriction on naughty politicians and the presentation of the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Guardian reported that the United States Government on Tuesday said that it had imposed visa restrictions on some Nigerian politicians, which it said undermined Nigerian democracy.

The country, which had earlier warned against derailing Nigeria’s democracy did not name the affected politicians and their political parties and their specific offences.

The Punch and many other newspapers and electronic media reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a list of his 43 ministerial-nominees, comprising 14 returnee ministers and 29 new appointees to the Senate.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read out the President’s letter at plenary on Tuesday, and said the screening of the nominees would start on Wednesday (today).

The Daily Trust confirmed also that the Senate will today commence the screening of ministerial nominees.

The Sun reported that the Defence Headquarters’ operations launched to wipe out banditry, kidnapping and robbery in the North West part of the country have killed 132 armed bandits, recovered 39 firearms and 2,437 rounds of ammunitions between May and July.

It revealed also that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) lost two of its personnel in the hands of bandits in Kaduna State.

The deceased personnel, Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa, were said to have been killed in an ambush by the bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20km from Birnin Gwari along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

ChannelsTV reported a rowdy session in the House of Representatives on Tuesday over the recent clashes between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and the police.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, had led members into the chamber for proceedings of the day.

The Nation reported that Boris Johnson has been elected to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party in Britain after a ballot with 159,320 Tory members.

He won by a substantial margin over Jeremy Hunt, by 92,153 votes to 46,656

ThisDay reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the interest rate while quoting the Governor of the central bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.