Press agog with withholding of assent to petroleum governance bill, poverty

The plan to assent to the Petroleum industry Governance Bill, visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May and high poverty level dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian said that President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld assent to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB).

The decision is coming after 17 years of rigorous consultations and legislative hassles on the document.

The Sun newspaper reported that two of the world’s frontline nations, America and the United Kingdom have raised the alarm over the economic and political situations in Nigeria.

Ahead of her visit to Nigeria today, British Prime Minister Theresa May frowned at what she described as the rising inequality in wealth distribution.

According to her, with no fewer than 87 million of its citizens living below $1.90 a day, Nigeria is home to the poorest people in the word.

The Punch newspaper said the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mrs. Theresa May, has painted a grim picture of economic inequality in Nigeria and many other countries in Africa.

May, who is visiting Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa this week, made the comment in Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday

The Vanguard newspaper said the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, has formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Leadership newspaper reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has accused Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of plotting to levy students of tertiary institutions in the state to support his re-election campaign in 2019.

ThisDay newspaper said the National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters headed by Senator Suleiman Nazif is meeting with the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by its Chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu.

The meeting holding at the Senate is a follow up to the committee’s meeting on Monday, which okayed the N143 billion 2019 election budget proposal sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 17.

The Nation newspaper said Britain will use its international aid budget to boost its interests and deepen trade ties with Africa.