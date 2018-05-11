Press awash with ex-President Obasanjo’s new party, reinstatement of senator

The adoption of a new political party for the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and the court’s nullification of the suspension of a senator are the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Guardian’s front page story zoomed in on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, whose Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform to be deployed to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

Obasanjo on January 23, this year, launched the CNM with a scathing criticism of the current administration’s performance.

The Vanguard newspaper said the Senate has appealed the nullification of the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

The Senate and the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who is the second defendant in the case, also filed for a stay of execution of the nullification of the suspension.

The Sun newspaper quoted the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, as saying that he had no apology for not appearing before the Senate on three consecutive invitations over the alleged manhandling by police of Senator Dino Melaye.

Idris has also described the resolution of the Senate during its plenary on Wednesday finding him unfit to hold public office as not only unfortunate, but also a blackmail, a witch hunt, and mischievous.

The Daily Trust said former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State on Thursday stepped forward to vie for the post of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The position is guaranteed to be his because he is President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidate. The President has also asked party bigwigs to line up behind the former governor.

The Punch newspaper reported that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency on Thursday announced that 380 Local Government Areas in 35 states would experience flooding this year.

The Nation newspaper said 19 persons were injured and over 300 tents destroyed when windstorm hit Arabic International School Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp at Gamboru-Nagala in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday.

This Day newspaper reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Michael Goji of the High Court of Adamawa State for compulsory retirement.