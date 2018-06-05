Press awash with fines slammed on Newmont, Consar for mine disaster

The fines slammed on mining giant, Newmont and Consar Construction Limited for the mine disaster that killed six people and injured four others dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Tuesday.The GT Times said, “Newmont, Consar fined $2.7 million for the death of six and injury of four workers”, saying that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has slapped a fine of more than $2.5 million on Newmont Ghana Gold Limited and its engineering and construction agent, DRA Ghana Limited for their role in their Ahafo Mine accident that led to the loss of six lives and injury to four workers.

It said Consar Ghana Limited, the contractor undertaking the construction of a reclaim tunnel as part of the Newmont Ghana Ahafo Mine expansion project, was also fined $200,000.

The Daily Graphic and others said the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. John Peter Amewu, who made this known at a press conference in Accra on Monday, said following investigations by a committee into the matter, the ministry announced the sanctions.

He noted that DRA in the course of the investigations wanted to absolve itself of any responsibility and directed them to set up an office in the country.

He emphasised that, “DRA Limited shall be dismissed from undertaking any construction project management on any mining site in Ghana for its blunt disregard for safety.”