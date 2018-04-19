Press awash with invasion of Senate, removal of mace

The invasion of the Nigerian Senate by thugs during plenary and the removal of the mace dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch newspaper said some thugs invaded the Senate chamber during plenary at 11.30am and made away with the mace.

The three invaders entered the chamber about the same time that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was suspended by the Senate last week, walked into the chamber.

The Leadership newspaper said the Senate has resumes plenary barely an hour after armed thugs stormed the National Assembly and carted away the mace.

The Vanguard newspaper reported that the Nigerian Police have recovered the Senate’s Mace at a flyover before the Abuja City Gate.

The Sun newspaper also had the story but highlighted that the plans by the National Assembly to clean up the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2010, suffered a major setback when lawmakers loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, opposed the amendment.

The Nation newspaper said the Senate and House of Representatives made a U-turn in their plan to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the order of the Elections Bill.

The Guardian reported that contrary to increasing fears of negative outcome from Nigeria’s rising external and domestic debts, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said there was no cause for alarm.

This Day zoomed in on the judgment of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which stopped the planned sale of 9mobile formerly Etisalat Nigeria.