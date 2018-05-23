Press awash with presidential order for arrest of FA boss

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday is awash with the order by President Nana Akufo-Addo for the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.The Daily Graphic says, “Nyantakyi is hot! President reports his conduct to the police, CID at his heels”, saying the police have mounted a manhunt for Mr. Nyantakyi, in a case, which is likely to shake the foundations of Ghana football.

It adds that this follows a report by President Akufo-Addo to the police over the conduct of the 49-year old man, after the President watched excerpts of the latest video yet to be made public by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled, “Number 12: When misconduct and greed become the worm”.

The GT Times stated that, “President Orders the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi,” for allegedly defrauding by false pretence.

The newspaper noted that Mr. Nyantakyi has been President of the GFA for the past 13 years.

Both newspapers and others said the deputy chief of staff, Mr. John Abu Jinapor, briefing the media at the Jubilee House, seat of government on Tuesday, said President Akufo-Addo has ordered the CID to commence investigations into a case in the video where Mr. Nyantakyi was caught using the name of the President, Vice President and other state officials to induce some supposed investors into the country and part with some amounts of money.

He said the President after consultations, is certain that a prima facie case had been established against the GFA boss, therefore resorting to ordering the CID to investigate the matter.

Mr. Jinapor said that other GFA officials indicted in the video would be invited by the CID for investigations.