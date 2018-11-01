Press awash with probe of governor, rejection of minimum wage

The probe of Nigerian governor over bribe and the rejection of governors’ approved minimum wage are the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch newspaper said that as the bribery scandal involving Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, lingers, the seven-man panel, probing the allegations has summoned him to appear before it on Friday.

It said that the Federal Government and the organised Labour yesterday rejected the offer by state governors to pay N22,500 as new minimum wage.

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) had at a meeting held on Tuesday night agreed to pay N22,500 as new minimum wage.

The Sun newspaper reported that the Nigerian Army has carried counter-insurgency operations in the North East, foiling another attempt by terrorists to blow up one of the largest Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps located in Dalori area of Borno State.

ThisDay newspaper said that President Muhammadu Buhari has continued his fire-fighting in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), appealing once again, to aggrieved members, who lost out during the recently concluded primary elections not to leave the party.

The Vanguard newspaper said President Buhari has met behind closed door with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Guardian said no fewer than 141 Nigerians, including 11 pregnant women, have voluntarily returned from Libya to Nigeria with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

The Nation newspaper reported that Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun West) and four others were yesterday arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja for allegedly engaging in examination malpractices.