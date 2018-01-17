Press awash with Senate’s order on police boss to arrest killer herdsmen

The 14-day ultimatum given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest the suspected killers of 73 persons in Nigeria’s Benue State dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.Most of the newspapers led with the story, including the Sun newspaper, which said that the Senate on Tuesday issued a two-week ultimatum to the IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, within which to investigate the mass killings in Benue State and arrest of the masterminds.

The Senate also called on the Attorney-General of Benue State to immediately prosecute those expected to be arrested by the IGP.

The Punch newspaper said the Taraba State Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria chapter in the state on Tuesday described as outright false the claim by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, that over 800 Fulani people were killed in the state last year.

The Leadership newspaper said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in conjunction with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), convened a meeting of stakeholders in the maritime industry with a view to generating ideas on how best to attract maximum benefits from export of the country’s crude oil.

The Guardian reported that President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, had in Monrovia on Monday, chaired a high-level panel that discussed migration in Africa.

This Day newspaper said former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Jonah Jang, was on Tuesday quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over financial transactions during his tenure as governor of the state.