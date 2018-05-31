Press awash with sentence of ex-governor, senator’s defection

The sentence of a former governor to 14 years imprisonment for fraud and the defection of a senator from the ruling party are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Vanguard said a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gudu, has convicted and sentenced former governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame, to 14 years imprisonment without the option of fine.

The Guardian reported that the upper legislative chamber witnessed another round of altercations along party lines, on Wednesday as embattled Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West) relocated to the row occupied by members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ThisDay said the federal government has intensified efforts to ensure that Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is not retransmitted into the country and therefore has activated all procedures to prevent infected travellers from gaining access to any of the nation’s airports.

The Leadership said the Dangote Group, under its charity organisation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, has donated 150 fully kitted operational vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force.

The Punch reported that an attempt by the members of the Biafran Zionists Federation to invade and take over the Enugu State Government House was foiled by a combined team of security agencies in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Nation said governors of the South South states on Wednesday called for the payment of 13 percent component of the $1 billion withdrawn by the federal government from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to buy security equipment.