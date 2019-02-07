Press awash with setting up of commission of enquiry into election violence

The Ghanaian press is awash on Thursday with the setting up of a commission
to investigate circumstances that led to the violence in the just-ended
Ayawaso Wuogon bye-election in Accra.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and others all focused on the matter,
saying that Mr. Justice Emile Short, a former Chairman of the Commission of
Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has been appointed by the
President to chair the investigation process.
Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, with the consent of Preisdent
Akufo-Addo, who is on an 8-day tour outside the country, announced the members
of the commission.
The four-member commission has Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi as secretary with
Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Mr. Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong,
as members.
A statement signed by the Director of Communications on Wednesday said the
commission is to make full enquiry into the circumstances leading to the violence,
establish facts and events associated to the violence during the Ayawaso West
Wuogon by-election, and identify any person responsible for or involved in the
violence.
It is therefore tasked to make its findings and recommendation known to the
President to enable him apply the needed sanction, if any.