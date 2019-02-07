Press awash with setting up of commission of enquiry into election violence

Published on 07.02.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press is awash on Thursday with the setting up of a commission

to investigate circumstances that led to the violence in the just-ended

Ayawaso Wuogon bye-election in Accra.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and others all focused on the matter,

saying that Mr. Justice Emile Short, a former Chairman of the Commission of

Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has been appointed by the

President to chair the investigation process.

Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, with the consent of Preisdent

Akufo-Addo, who is on an 8-day tour outside the country, announced the members

of the commission.

The four-member commission has Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi as secretary with

Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Mr. Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong,

as members.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications on Wednesday said the

commission is to make full enquiry into the circumstances leading to the violence,

establish facts and events associated to the violence during the Ayawaso West

Wuogon by-election, and identify any person responsible for or involved in the

violence.

It is therefore tasked to make its findings and recommendation known to the

President to enable him apply the needed sanction, if any.