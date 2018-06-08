Press focuses on $102m donation, Senate President’s response to police allegation

The donation of $102 million for humanitarian assistance in the North East of the country and the Senate President’s response to police inquisition are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Sun newspaper said the United States Government has announced donation of $102 million to Nigeria for humanitarian assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The donation was in addition to several other financial and logistics interventions by the US and other countries towards improving the living conditions of the people displaced by years of Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

The Punch newspaper reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has begun a legal action to have the Federal High Court in Abuja to quash the May 9, 2018 resolution of the Senate declaring him “an enemy of democracy and unfit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria”.

The Tribune reported that Senator Bukola Saraki stated that he has submitted his response to the enquiry of the police on his indictment by five principal suspects of the Offa robbery incident in Offa in Kwara State.

The Nation newspaper reported that Senate President Bukola Saraki said he had given the police the explanation on his alleged links with the Offa robbery suspects.

Saraki said his written response to the Police was in compliance with the demand of the Police that he should put down his response in writing within 48 hours.

The Vanguard newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, to immediately begin measures towards publishing his Presidential Order that henceforth, June 12, be observed as Democracy Day.

ThisDay newspaper said oil prices surged by more than $1 per barrel on Thursday, lifted by concern about a steep drop in exports from Venezuela and concerns the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may not raise production at its meeting this month.

The Leadership newspaper said the Controller General, Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, revealed that a total of 65, out of the 210 inmates, who escaped from Minna Medium Security Prison on Sunday, June 3, 2018, had been recaptured.