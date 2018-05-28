Press focuses on 13 deaths from cholera, Ex President Obasanjo’s dictatorship

The death of 13 persons from cholera epidemic and the accusation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo of illegally removing governors from office are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Sun newspaper said the Adamawa State Ministry of Health has confirmed that the cholera outbreak in Mubi has risen to 434 cases with 13 deaths.

The Nation newspaper reported Sunday’s attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration by the Presidency, especially under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for “toppling” elected state governments, using the police and the secret service.

The Punch newspaper also zoomed in on the story, highlighting that the Presidency again took on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday and accused one of its former Presidents of illegal removal of state governors.

Though former President Olusegun Obasanjo was not mentioned, all the facts pointed to the events that took place under his administration.

The Sun newspaper said the leadership of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has summoned an emergency consultative meeting of all state and zonal leaders to deliberate on the next step with regards to the ongoing nationwide strike.

The emergency meeting was in response to an order of interim injunction by the National Industrial Court (NIC), which compelled JOHESU to immediately resume duties.

The Vanguard said a retired Army General, who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot some staff of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), would be prosecuted for assault and attempted murder.

The Guardian reported that the Federal Government has scored itself highly ahead of tomorrow’s Democracy Day.

At a media briefing in Lagos, yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said the administration recorded the most marks in security, economy, infrastructure and anti-corruption.

The Leadership newspaper said indications within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) point to a feisty national convention against the backdrop of the hard stance adopted by governors, ministers and senators over the control of structures within the party.

This Day newspaper said that in continuation of the dialogue over the grievances of members of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), another meeting between the group and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will hold today in Abuja.

The Tribune said Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has charged the Federal Government to comply with constitutional procedure and pay oil-producing states their 13 percent derivation of the $1billion withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government to fight insurgency.