Press focuses on $15bn investment in Nigeria, Shiites’ suspension of protest

Published on 01.08.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

The investment of $15.5 billion in the Nigerian economy in six months of 2019 and the

suspension of protests by Shiite Muslims are some of the trending stories in

Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch newspaper reported that between January and June this year, the Nigerian

economy recorded a total investment commitment of $15.15 billion in various sectors of

the economy.

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) reported that the investments were

in 43 projects in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

The Nation said that the minimum wage battle is far from over, despite the signing of the

bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have not agreed on the

implementation of the wage structure.

The Sun said that the Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikenwoli, has called on President Buhari to

revive the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park.

The park, which covers over 2,700 hectares, was designed for fertilizer, methanol,

petrochemicals, and aluminium plants.

Quoting the United Nations (UN), the Daily Trust said that Boko Haram terrorists have killed

More than 27,000 civilians since 2009 when the conflict in Nigeria’s northeast started.

ThisDay reported that airline operators and other stakeholders have raised concern over the

federal government’s decision to allow international mega carrier, Emirates, to operate

additional frequency to Abuja.

The Tribune said that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, on

Wednesday, suspended its street protests over the detention of its leader, Sheikh

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.