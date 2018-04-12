Press focuses on 17,000 village heads to tackle insecurity, Nigerian population

The plan by embattled Kaduna state to engage 17,000 village heads to tackle insecurity and the new population figure of 180 million for Nigeria are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Sun newspaper said Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai has engaged the services of 17,000 village heads to assist the state government in tackling insecurity as well as mobilise to their subjects to immunise their children against child killer diseases.

This Day newspaper said the National Population Commission (NPC) has put Nigeria’s current population at 198 million people with urban population growing at an average annual growth rate of about 6.5 percent.

The PM News said the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has blamed parents of candidates sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination as the Board’s major challenge.

He described as alarming the desperation of parents and level at which they go to ensure that their children get admissions at all cost, irrespective of the consequences involved.

The Punch newspaper reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme to June 30, 2018.

The Leadership newspaper said that the project work at the second Niger Bridge linking Asaba in Delta and Onitsha in Anambra is already 44.6 percent completed.

The Vanguard newspaper said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned of a plot by the Federal Government to foist a one-party system on Nigerians.

The Guardian said herdsmen on Tuesday night invaded Gbeji and Tswarev communities in Ukum and Logo council areas of Benue State, killing no fewer than 10 persons.

The Nation newspaper reported President Buhari’s accusation that gunmen trained by the late Libyan President Muammar Gadaffi, who escaped into Nigeria and other West African countries after Gadaffi’s death as responsible for killings in Nigeria.