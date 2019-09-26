Press focuses on $1bn for two roads, battle on $9.6bn debt court judgment

The approval of over $1 billion for two roads linking Second Niger bridge and the battle to save Nigeria from losing $9.6 billion to an Irish firm over failed contract deal dominate the headlines of Nigerian press on Thursday.The Guardian reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved over $1 billion (N311.8 billion) for the construction of two link roads connecting the Second Niger Bridge in the South East and other projects being executed at the University of Abuja.

The Nation said three critical roads – Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa Expressway, the roads linking the Second Niger Bridge to Asaba and Onitsha and Kano-Katsina Highway are included in the N310 billion road projects approved at yesterday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The Sun reported that gunmen on Wednesday laid ambush and attacked military personnel on patrol in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Punch reported that the Process and Industrial Development on Wednesday denied offering to negotiate with the Federal Government over a recent contentious judgment of a United Kingdom court which affirmed that it is owed $9.6 billion by Nigeria.

ThisDay said that Nigeria has launched a bid for the extradition of the co-founder of an Irish firm, Process & Industrial Developments, Mr. Brendan Cahill and son of the founder, Mr. Adam Quinn, over their roles in the $9.6 billion arbitral award arising from a failed gas project that has pitted the company against the federal government.

ChannelsTV said the counsel to the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, (Omoyele Sowore), Mr. Femi Falana, says despite fulfilling the bail conditions of his client since morning, the Department of State Services (DSS) is yet to release him.

The Daily Trust said that the House of Representatives Committee on abandoned Projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission yesterday directed the commission to recover over N67 billion and other monies disbursed for contracts.

The Tribune quoted Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mutawalle, on Wednesday in New York revealed that since coming into power in May, his administration has freed over 420 hostages abducted by bandits in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said that his policy of dealing directly with the bandits had produced results as he described the state as one of the most peaceful in the country as at now.