Press focuses on 2018 budget, Senate’s battle with police boss

The delay in the passage of the 2018 budget by the National Assembly and the battle between the police boss and the senators are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Punch newspaper said that the report of the joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations on the 2018 Appropriation Bill was not laid at the Senate before the chamber adjourned plenary to Tuesday next week.

The Senate cancelled Thursday’s plenary to allow members of the All Progressives Congress caucus to prepare for the local government area congresses of the party holding on Saturday.

The Vanguard newspaper said the Senate at plenary on Thursday, the third time in two weeks, spoke on the inhuman treatment meted to Senator Dino Melaye and passed a vote of no confidence in the Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

But the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, also told the Senate that he had no apology for his failure to answer the summon from the legislature for the three consecutive times.

The Guardian said seven people have been reportedly killed in land and cult-related disputes in Jos, Plateau State.

The violence took place in Qua’anpan, and Jos North council areas of the state.

The Leadership newspaper reported that ahead of the rescheduled Ekiti State gubernatorial primaries, which will bring up a flag bearer for the All Progressives Congress (APC), top party leaders from the South West have held a high level meeting with the aspirants ostensibly to arrive at a consensus candidate.

The Sun newspaper highlighted Presidency’s claim that repeated killings in parts of the country was an attempt by some individuals to create a war situation in Nigeria.

The Nation newspaper said industrialist Aliko Dangote has been ranked among 75 most powerful persons on the planet.

He is ahead of United States (U.S.) Vice President Mike Pence.

Dangote, according to the Forbe’s latest 2018 ranking of the World Powerful people, is ranked among world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump – all of whom are ranked first, second and third.