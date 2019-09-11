Press focuses on 2020 national budget, killing of 1,400 people by bandits

The proposed 2020 budget of N9.78 trillion and the United Nation’s report of the killing 1,400 people by bandits in Nigeria are among the top stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The delivery of judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday on the petition by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the election President Muhammadu Buhari is also trending in the local press.

The Nation reported that the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said the Federal Government is proposing a budget estimate of N9.789 trillion for next year.

ChannelsTV said the United Nations reported that more than 1,400 people have been killed as a result of kidnapping and banditry within a period of six months in Nigeria.

It said that the UN Country Director, Edward Kallon, disclosed in Makurdi, the Benue state capital at a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Sun said that the House of Representatives Committee investigating abandoned projects in the Niger Delta has summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele to appear before it on Sept. 16.

The Punch said the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja will on Wednesday (today) deliver judgment in the case instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the outcome of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

The Guardian reported that the protest in Gongoshi village of Mayo-Belwa council area of Adamawa State notwithstanding, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in the state.

The Daily Trust said President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he calls the “undue politicisation” of the security situation in the country.

The president spoke on Tuesday while receiving promoters of the proposed African Security Leadership Summit at the State House, Abuja.