Press focuses on $22bn Diaspora remittance, $496m jet purchase

The remittance of $22 billion to Nigeria by the Diaspora and the controversy over the purchase of jet fighters for $496 million dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Nation newspaper said Diaspora Nigerians sent $22 billion home last year, an African record and the fifth largest remittance by immigrants.

This Day newspaper reported that lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly are set to take on the Executive over the withdrawal of $496 million (N151.4 billion) from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the procurement of 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States,

The Sun newspaper said gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday evening, ambushed and shot dead a Nigerian Army officer deployed to Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on special duty.

The Vanguard newspaper reported that Nigerians should expect an upward review in the price of petrol when the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) eventually becomes law.

The Guardian reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to sanction President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly spending $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) without the constitutionally required legislative appropriation.

The Leadership newspaper said no fewer than 20 combined team of mobile and regular police officers have been drafted to lay siege to the Abuja home of the senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, in the Maitama District of Abuja.

The Punch newspaper reported that troops encountered armed hoodlums in the Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State during which six of the suspects were shot dead.