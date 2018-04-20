Press focuses on 257 deaths in clashes, summoning of security operatives by Senate

The death of 257 persons in herders and farmers clashes and the invitation of heads of security operatives by the Senate are some of the top stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Sun newspaper said the Federal Government has disclosed that over 257 persons have been killed since January 2018 in the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who made the disclosure in Katsina, said the number was recorded in 30 incidents across the country.

The Punch newspaper said the Senate on Thursday resolved to summon the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura, over the Wednesday invasion of its chamber and theft of the Mace by suspected thugs.

The Guardian also reported that the Senate on Thursday declared that its Mace that was carted away by suspected political thugs on Wednesday during plenary had been recovered.

The Mace was brought back at about 11:45 a.m. by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of operations, Habila Joshak.

The Leadership newspaper said that with a slight weakening of the value of the naira against the United States dollar, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pumped $210 million into the foreign exchange market to boost liquidity.

The Vanguard quoted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as saying that there is no corruption in the presidency under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This Day newspaper said an early hour attack on Agasha community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Thursday has led to the alleged killing of 10 residents of Agasha town.