Press focuses on $2bn infrastructure projects

The press in Ghana on Thursday focuses on the commissioning of road infrastructure development projects to be rolled out under the first phase of a $2- billion loan secured for the Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA).The Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic, Crusading Guide and others all devoted their front pages to the story and that President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday inaugurated the first project in Tamale, where a modern interchange will be constructed to ease the flow of traffic in the metropolis.

The Tamale interchange is about one kilometer long and it is a link to the Kumasi road and later join the Bolgatanga road as well.

The project is expected to last for a period of 30 calendar months, said President Akufo-Addo.

He hinted that the country is expected to witness a dramatic change in its infrastructure, especially in the roads sector.

“The government is also ensuring that it accordance with the local government content law, a minimum of 30 percent of works will be undertaken by Ghanaian consultants. Thousands and thousands of jobs will be created for our youth, our country will be opened up for sustained growth and development and thereby help put Ghana onto the path of progress.