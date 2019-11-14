Press focuses on $400m Abacha loot, release of funds for capital projects

The expected return of $400 million loot hidden in the United States and the plan to release funds for capital projects are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Nation said that Nigeria was expecting the return of $400 million hidden in the United States by former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha.

The newspaper attributed the story to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, who said that Nigeria was also expecting compensation after the ongoing Malabu case in Italy.

The Daily Trust quoted Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, as saying that her ministry plans to release up to $2 billion for capital expenditure by December.

The minister disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

ThisDay reported that the Supreme Court has fixed Friday, November 15 to furnish Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lawyers, politicians, Nigerians and the entire international community its reason for the dismissal of the Atiku and PDP’s appeal against the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered on October 30, dismissed the appellants suit for lacking merit.

The Guardian said the Federal Government has allayed fears of residents and motorists on the stability of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, saying that it is strong and safe.

ChannelsTV said the Department of State Services (DSS) has insisted that it is ready to release the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, but the appropriate persons have not turned up to get him.

The Punch said Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, on Wednesday, sentenced three men to death for kidnapping the Oniba of Iba community, Oba Yishua Oseni.

The Sun reported that the United States Government on Wednesday said it would extend its longstanding commitment to supporting the conduct of free, fair, transparent and peaceful election in Bayelsa State on Saturday.

The U.S Consul-General in Lagos, Ms. Claire Pierangelo, made the promise in Lagos while briefing some journalists ahead of the election.