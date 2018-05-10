Press focuses on $400m Chinese credit facility

The $400 million Chinese grant towards the implementation of the “One District One Factory” programme introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Thursday.The Daily Graphic says the programme received a boost following the announcement that the China National Building Material (CNBM) Corporation is to support the establishment of 22 factories under the programme with the $400 million.

The newspaper said the facility was being sourced from some major financial institutions in China.

The 22 projects would be spread across the 10 political regions of the country to venture into starch, garment, soya beans, diapers, alcohol, maize and rice production.

As part of the agreement, signed between the two countries in Accra on Wednesday, the CNBM will supply equipment, while some four local banks will disburse the facility to investors.

Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, signed on behalf of Ghana, while the President of CNBM, Mr. Chen Yongnxin, signed for his company.

In another development, the GT Times President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to launch a programme to facilitate innovation towards the achievement of sustainable development goals.