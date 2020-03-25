Press focuses on 53 COVID-19 cases in Ghana

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on 53 coronavirus cases recorded in the country as of the end of Tuesday.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others all focused on the story, stating that the cases have suddenly jumped to 53, although almost all the cases were imported.

The country now has 50 cases imported from seven countries, with three (3) recorded in Accra and Kumasi, with two deaths recorded from the virus.

Although the Minister of Health, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, announced earlier on Tuesday that 52 cases had been recorded, one more was recorded just before press time.

The Daily Graphic, in addition to the cases recorded, says the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has strengthened security at the various borders of the country, sending a signal to all interested in breaking into the country to back out of the idea.

He said that the borders of the country had been shut down due to the COVID-19 threat, adding that 12 motor riders were arrested for attempting to smuggle people into the West African country.