Press focuses on 90m poor Nigerians, Buhari’s Riyadh and London visits

The plan to lift 90 million Nigerians out of poverty and the business visit to Riyadh by President Muhammadu Buhari and his plan for a private trip to London are some of the trending items in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Guardian reported Ms Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said that the government had resolved to lift 90 million Nigerians currently living in poverty across the country.

The Sun quoted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Buratai, calling for improved funding for the Army to tackle the current challenges in the fight against insurgency.

ChannelsTV said President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

The Daily Trust said that having already spent 227 days in London President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday, November 2, 2019, leave Saudi Arabia for the United Kingdom on a private visit.

The Punch reported that negotiations over consequential salary adjustments on the N30,000 minimum wage may run into a storm in states as the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on Monday said states would not pay above their capacities.

Channels TV quoted the Central Bank of Nigeria report that about 500,000 bags of local rice was sold by millers within one week of the border closure.

The Nation said that a swarm of locusts has hit the aviation industry resulting in the reduction of indigenous carriers and their fleet.

It said though Nigeria has the highest number of indigenous carriers on the African continent; it regrettably has the highest airlines’ failure rate.