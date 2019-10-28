Press focuses on additional $40m cocoa revenue

Published on 28.10.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the extra $40 million earned from cocoa beans for the 2020/2021 crop season.The Daily Graphic reports that the amount was realised from the sale of 100,000 tonnes of cocoa beans during the season.

The earnings are the fruits from the living income differential (LID) on the sale of Ghana’s cocoa beans, a system introduced in July this year.

The special arrangement is to assist Ghana to sell its cocoa beans in advance.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said the Ghana Cocobod has initiated moves to support the activities of farmers.

It has plans to deploy over 1,300 extension officers to support the farmers.

Currently, one extension officer is serving about 800 farmers, a situation that calls for more extension officers to help boost the production of cocoa.