Press focuses on advice to prospective visitors to stay away from Ghana

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the travel advice issued by the government of Ghana to all potential visitors to stay away from the country as part of measures to combat the Coronavirus.The Ghanaian Times reports on its front page that Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in an address to the press said that the advice was for all persons interested in visiting Ghana to rescind their decision until further notice.

He also noted that apart from the advice, all travelers, who have visited countries that have recorded over 200 cases of COVID-19 virus, will not be allowed entry into the country.

“Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark, border posts are instructed not to allow such persons into the jurisdiction.

“Further to this, all those, who are allowed entry have to undergo self-quarantine for a period of 11 days and that self-quarantine facilities will be provided at the border posts to encourage people to opt for them on arrival into the country,’ the report

quoted the minister as saying.

The directive is coming at a time Ghana has recorded six cases of the COVID-19, all of which were imported into the country by travelers.