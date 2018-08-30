Press focuses on agreement for religious bodies to pay tax

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the understanding reached between government and religious bodies on taxation.The Daily Graphic said that following a meeting between President Nana Akufo-Addo and some religious leaders in Accra, religious leaders have agreed to pay tax on their income-generating activities.

The religious leaders came from the Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, National Charismatic and Christian Churches, representative of the National Chief Imam and some leaders of other Muslim sects.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says President Akufo-Addo is expected to receive the German Chancellor, Ms. Angela Merkel, to the country on a three-day official tour of some West African countries.

She is expected to hold bilateral talks with the President at the Jubilee House in Accra where discussions would focus on security in Africa and Ghana’s role in improving security in the West African sub-region.

Minister of Information designate, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told journalists in Accra on Wednesday that President Akufo-Addo, would after receiving the German Chancellor, depart for China to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.