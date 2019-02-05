Press focuses on alleged plot to rig elections, Senate’s suit at Supreme Court

The alleged plot by the opposition to connive with foreign body to rig elections and the withdrawal of the suit from the Supreme Court by the Nigerian Senate are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.ThisDay reported the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s allegation that members of the opposition political parties were conniving with ‘’hostile foreign intelligence services to undermine” to rig the general elections.

The Leadership also said fresh plots allegedly hatched by the opposition political parties to discredit the electoral body and the police before the international community have been unearthed by the federal government.

The Guardian said the Senate has ordered that the case it filed at the Supreme Court on the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, be discontinued, following the intervention of the National Judicial Council (NJC) on the issue.

The Sun reported that after a heated court session characterised by hot verbal exchanges, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has ordered the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was absent at the tribunal for the third consecutive time, to appear before it on February 13.

The Punch said a former President of United States of America, Bill Clinton, is expected to visit Nigeria a day before the presidential election.

The Nation said 72 hours after an Agusta AW 139 helicopter flying Vice President Yemi Osibanjo crashed in Kabba, Kogi State, aviation agencies, led by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) have concluded investigations on the accident.