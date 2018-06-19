Press focuses on Anas bribe demand allegation

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the allegation levelled against Ghanaian ace-investigation journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.The Daily Graphic screams, “Anas demanded $150,000 bribe from me – Nyantakyi”, and that the embattled former President of the Ghana Footballl Association (GFA), Mr. Kwasi Nayantakyi, is alleging that the ace-journalist wanted to extort that kind of money from him through an unnamed lawyer.

Mr. Nyantakyi said this when he reacted to scenes in a video premiered by the journalist, in which he was seen collecting an amount of money worth $65,000.

He said the purported investors gave him an amount of $40,000 as reimbursement for his trips he undertook on two occasions to meet the said investors.

The newspaper further reports that the Tiger Eye PI, the investigative team of the ace journalist, has called the bluff of the embattled former GFA boss.

A statement he issued in Accra said he spent the $40,000 on trips he undertook to Dubai, adding that the said Sheikh owes him an amount of $21,000.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appealed to chiefs to support the government in its fight against illegal mining.