Press focuses on anti-hate speech Code, killing of 10 persons in Katsina

The launch of the Code to tackle hate speech and the killing of 10 persons by bandits in Katsina State are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Friday.The Sun reported that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has launched the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to tackle hate speech.

NBC Director General Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, who was represented at the event in Kano, by the NBC Secretary, Mujtaba Sada, said upon assumption of office in May 2016, it was clear to him that the Commission needed to work fast on the review of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The Guardian reported that more than 10 persons were feared killed by bandits, who attacked four communities in two local government areas of Katsina State.

ChannelsTV said that nine Nigerians were killed in an air strike on a migrant detention centre in Libya that has sparked international outrage.

The Punch said a Nigerien cobbler, identified simply as Bashiru, and a yet-to-be-identified commercial bus driver were burnt to death, while no fewer than 68 vehicles, houses, shops and kiosks, were razed down in the Ijegun area of the Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area of Lagos State on Thursday.

The Daily Trust said the Senate has resolved to investigate the activities of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in relation to the poor services provided by the scheme and some Health Management Organizations (HMOs).

ThisDay reported that heads of Nigeria’s security outfits on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari and vowed to work much harder to tackle the endemic security challenges plaguing the country.

The Nation said governors were calling for calm on Thursday, following the anger that trailed a 30-day ultimatum issued by some youths in the North, who said the Federal Government should implement the controversial cattle settlement policy before July 3.

The Northern Governors’ Forum called for calm, but the Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged its members residing outside the Southeast to defend themselves.

The Tribune said the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a suit filed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore challenging and seeking to restrain the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment Law passed by the Benue State House of Assembly.