Press focuses on arrest of kidnapper, detention of journalist

The re-arrest of runaway and controversial kidnap suspect and the reasons for the continued detention of journalist are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Wednesday.ChannelsTV reported that he police have arrested suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume, who was named in the clash between the police and soldiers two weeks ago in Taraba State.

The Punch said the police re-arrested the kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume, two weeks after he escaped from the custody of the Intelligence Response Team, while being taken to the state police headquarters in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The fugitive was apprehended at his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State on Monday night, following a massive manhunt launched by the police Special Forces and IRT members in Taraba State and the surrounding states.

The Nation reported that the investigation by Department of State Services (DSS) revealed that #RevolutionNow was a smokescreen for the actual intention of Omoyele Sowore, the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last presidential election, and his allies “to topple the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The Guardian said there was confusion on Tuesday over an alleged raid on the residence of former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

News had earlier filtered in that the EFCC was searching the Epe home of the former governor, with many online news platforms claiming the acting public relations officer of the commission, Tony Orilade, confirmed the development.

Quoting the PriceWaterhouse Cooper (PwC), a multinational professional auditing firm, ThisDay newspaper predicted that diaspora remittances to Nigeria will reach $25.5 billion by the end of the year and $34.8 billion by 2023.

The Daily Trust said that the Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar was challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which rejected their request to inspect the central server said to belong to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Sun is excited with Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, report that the state is now more peaceful than before, linking the situation to the peace initiative by the government and the cooperation of the Nigerian Army.

