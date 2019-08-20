Press focuses on arrest of road safety officers, ex-petroleum minister’s jewellery

Published on 20.08.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

The arrest of officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the plea by

the former petroleum minister for the return of her seized jewellery are some of the

trending stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Sun reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences

Commission (ICPC) has arrested 42 highway extortionists, made up of 37 officials of the

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and their accomplices.

The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the arrest was made possible by a

team of undercover agents drawn from the ICPC, FRSC and the Department of State Services

(DSS).

The Punch said that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke,

has urged the court to order the return of her 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised

gold iPhone, valued at $40 million, which were seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission.

Diezani, who is currently in the United Kingdom, accused the EFCC of entering her apartment

illegally and taking the items without any court order.

The Guardian said an Irish company has vowed its readiness to begin the process of seizing

$9.6 billion (about N2.946 trillion) of Nigeria’s assets. This followed Friday’s decision of the

English Commercial Court to permit the enforcement of a 2016 arbitration award against

Nigeria.

The Nation said that more condemnation trailed the attack on the former Deputy Senate

President Ike Ekweremadu by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of

Biafra (IPOB) in Germany.

He was to give a keynote address at the Second Annual Igbo Cultural Festival and Convention

organised by Ndi-Igbo in Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday.

The Daily Trust said that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs.

Winifred Oyo-Ita, has opted for early retirement due to pressure from family members, Daily Trust reliably gathered yesterday.

Oyo-Ita was recently quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

over alleged N3 billion contract scam among others.

ThisDay said President Muhammadu Buhari challenged Ministers-designate to reflect and

assess the country’s position in 2015 and now so as to chart a course for the country for

the foreseeable future.

The president gave the task when he declared open the two-day Presidential Retreat for

Ministers-designate and Federal Permanent Secretaries at the State House conference

hall, Abuja.

ChannelsTV said President Buhari challenged the ministers-designate to live up to the tasks

ahead of them. According to him, this is in line with the efforts of his administration in

addressing the numerous problems facing the country.