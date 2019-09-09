Press focuses on arrest of Shoprite looters, evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa

The arrest of suspected looters of Shoprite in Lagos and the plan to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Monday.Channels TV reported that the police authorities in Lagos have paraded suspected looters of Shoprite in the Lekki area of the State.

The police area commander of Shangotedo, Mr. Gbolahan Olugbemi, said that between September 3rd and 4th, a total of 125 suspects were arrested in connection with the attack on Shoprite with 90 percent of the stolen goods recovered.

It also reported that the Nigerian Mission in South Africa says no fewer than 400 Nigerians have indicated interest and registered to be evacuated from South Africa, following the recent xenophobic attacks.

The Sun said that a fresh round of violence is reportedly building up in the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, as armed protesters are out again, demanding that foreigners should leave the country.

The Daily trust reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked Mrs. Soyata Maiga, chairperson of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights to take South Africa to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and seek an effective remedy and reparation for Nigerian victims.

The Nation said that the Nigerian government traced $2.4 billion looted from its coffers to the late Military Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha, quoting a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke.

The Guardian reports that Nigeria has achieved one part of her mission at the on-going FIBA World Cup in China when its team beat the hosts 86 to 73 to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

ThisDay reported that Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and his counterparts from Sokoto Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Dr. Muhammed Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, along with their Maradi, Niger Republic counterpart, Alhaji Zakari Oumarou, have expressed concerns over the proliferation of arms, ammunition and hard drugs in the two countries.

The Tribune said that a criminal complaint has been filed against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

Mr. Thomas Carroll of Gaylord Popp, LLC, acting on behalf of the Incorporated Trustees of Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI), in the criminal complaint dated September 2, 2019, said the IPOB issued a threat to attack President Muhammadu Buhari, during his visit to Japan to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, holding in the City of Yokohama.