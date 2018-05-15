Press focuses on attack on Air Force, World Bank’s investment

The attack on Nigerian Air Force helipad by gunmen in Bayelsa State and the investment of $10 billion by the World Bank excite the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Guardian said unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday attacked a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helipad in Igbodene, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, killing an airman and making away with his rifle.

The Vanguard newspaper reported that the World Bank has invested about $10.734 billion in projects and programmes in Nigeria.

The bank’s delegation of 10 executive directors, who visited the country last week, said it was excited with the economy’s return to growth and pledged more collaboration to accelerate the growth rate.

The Punch newspaper quoted Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, as saying that until corrupt Nigerian leaders start getting jailed, the war against corruption will never be won.

Soyinka spoke in Abuja on Monday at the 8th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa.

The PM News said that the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) on Lagos Island, have killed a suspected notorious armed robber, John Maxwell, aka Ahua.

Seven other suspects, including a woman alleged to be the wife of the dead robber, were arrested while two berretta pistols and 22 live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

The Nation newspaper said cattle breeders and farmers in Enugu have entered into an agreement that will ensure peaceful co-existence.

The Tribune is excited with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai’s order to soldiers to provide security in Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State to wipe out the armed bandits in the area within three weeks.

This Day newspaper said the Senate on Monday decided that it would not stop the senator representing Delta Central, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, from resuming on Tuesday.