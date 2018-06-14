Press focuses on audit of detention facilities, $500m Abacha loot

The approval by the police for the audit of Nigeria’s detention centres and the forthcoming repatriation of $500 million loot are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian’s headline highlighted that the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has approved the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) request to begin an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in the country.

This Day newspaper is excited with the report that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from its weekly meeting in the State House Abuja on Wednesday with cheery news of the forthcoming repatriation of $500 million loot from United Kingdom, United States and France to Nigeria.

The money was part of the huge sums stolen by the former military leader, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The Vanguard newspaper said the government’s recent declaration of June 12 as public holiday will only come into effect after the amendment of the Public Holidays Act.

The Sun newspaper said Zamfara State Police Command have confirmed the death of 10 people, following an attack in Dutsen-Wake and Oho Village in Birnin-Magaji Local Government Area.

The Leadership newspaper said Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano has refused an application by a former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, for the release of his international passport to enable him travel to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

The Punch newspaper said the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission not to take sides with any political party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Nation newspaper reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of $7.2 million recovered from former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Adesola Amosu.

The Tribune said President Muhammadu Buhari will assent to the $29.3 billion 2018 Appropriation Bill next week.