Press focuses on bloody Biafra day, Catholics protests over killings

The bloody 18th anniversary of new Biafra and the nationwide protest by Catholics over the killing of priests are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Vanguard newspaper said that the activities to mark the 18th anniversary celebration of new Biafra on Tuesday turned bloody in Onitsha, Anambra State, as members of the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) accused the joint military task force operating of killing five of their members.

The Guardian said Catholics staged a nationwide protest on Tuesday, calling on the Federal Government to end indiscriminate killings of innocent citizens.

The protest is the first of its kind by the church in Nigeria and will be seen by observers as a sign of mounting discontent over government’s handling of alleged killings by herdsmen and armed bandits.

The Sun newspaper quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as boasting that his economic policies have moved Nigeria forward, with foreign reserves rising from $30 billion in 2015 to $47.5 billion in the first three years of his administration.

He stated that the nation’s economy has remained in a growth trajectory despite experiencing the worst recession in a quarter of a century.

The Punch newspaper said the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, on Tuesday, said only lazy Nigerians would claim to be hungry under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Leadership newspaper said a boat with 27 migrants from West Africa was rescued off the coast of northern Brazil on Sunday.

This Day newspaper reported that a nine-man committee constituted by the Senate last week over an allegation by its President, Senator Bukola Saraki that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, wanted to frame him up in a cult case, met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The Nation newspaper quoted a poser of President Muhammadu Buhari to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the whereabouts of the fruit of the administration’s $16 billion expenditure on power.

The President spoke at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), led by Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.)