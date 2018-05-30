Press focuses on bribery allegation, Democracy Day

The display of anger by lawmakers over allegations of bribe taking and low key Democracy Day celebration in some states are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Vanguard newspaper said the claim by former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, that the National Assembly members were bribe takers, has cascaded into name calling with the legislators describing it as the pot calling kettle black.

The Sun newspaper said there was no celebration of Democracy Day in Borno and Yobe states on Tuesday. Nigeria celebrates every May 29 as Democracy Day after years of military rule.

The governors of the two states did not line up any activity, either.

The Leadership newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari has observed that even though the country has witnessed hard times in the last three years, the people have not allowed themselves to be overcome by the situation.

He also declared that herders/farmers clashes, kidnappings and other forms of banditry across the country are being addressed by his government.

The Guardian said former Minister of State for Work and former governorship aspirant in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye on Tuesday formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch newspaper said President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday receive the Russia 2018 World Cup-bound Super Eagles at the Presidential Villa.

The event slated for the Council Chambers is meant to afford the President the opportunity of bidding the players farewell as they depart for their sixth appearance at the World Cup.

This Day newspaper reported that Governor of Ebonyi State has ordered civil servants to be in their offices or risk sack. Umahi warns traders not to fail to open their shops today in Ebonyi as police enjoined indigenes to ignore IPOB’s directive.

The Nation newspaper reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for agreeing to deepen democracy by signing the `Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ Bill.