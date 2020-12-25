Press focuses on Buhari’s Christmas message, others

The appeal by Present Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians to trust his administration in its efforts to “restore peace, security and prosperity” across Nigeria is the trending story in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Vanguard reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, urged Nigerians to trust his administration in its efforts to “restore peace, security and prosperity” across Nigeria.

Buhari said in his Christmas message that Nigeria required the Christmas values of joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill and imminent salvation to stem the rising insecurity in the country, economic recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the President cancelled his hosting of the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Buhari felicitated with Christians in particular and Nigerians in general on the joyous occasion of Christmas 2020, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Nigerian President said in line with his campaign promise, he would continue to do his best to ensure the safety of Nigerians where ever they live in the country.

The newspaper says that the Nigerian Government has rolled out new containment measures against the importation of COVID-19 particularly from the United Kingdom and South Africa, saying returnees from both countries are required to present two documents before boarding.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, disclosed this during Thursday’s briefing of the Taskforce.

He said; “In particular, international travellers must register with the Nigeria international travel portal. “We are concerned a out the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19 in the UK and an additional mutant in South Africa. Our protocol to ensure the safety of our citizens and prevent the importation of cases into the country is one of the most strict.

“Specifically, for the UK and South Africa, the PTF has met and we have decided that additional measures would be required to ensure the safety of our citizens. So, effective from Monday, December 28, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights must use the Nigeria international travel portal to register, fill in the health questionnaire; they must upload a negative COVID-19 PCR result with a validity of not more than five days and they must pay for the COVID-19 PCR test at Day 7 of their arrival in-country.

“When you are leaving UK or South Africa, you need two documents that you must present to the airlines. The first document which we already have is a negative COVID-19 PCR result. The second document is a permit to travel. “They have to present these documents to the airlines in order to board. The only way you can get a permit to travel on the travel portal is by filling your health questionnaire electronically, uploading a COVID-19 PCR result and paying for the Day 7 test. If you do not present a permit to travel, the airlines have been directed not to allow you board”.

The Punch reports that two socio-political groups; the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Middle Belt Forum have expressed anger over the claim by the President Muhammadu Buhari, that peace and stability have been restored in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Also, the Coalition of Northern Groups described the President’s claim as uncouth lies and added that Nigerians had lost confidence in the Buhari and his men to tell the truth.

The three states are known to be among the northern states that have been devastated by terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.

President Buhari had on Thursday commended the nation’s security forces, saying they succeeded in restoring stability in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as speaking at the induction and inauguration of newly acquired NAF MI-171E helicopter, two reactivated Alpha Jets and one L39ZA aircraft, all belonging to the Nigerian Air Force.

The statement was titled, ‘We remain unyielding in confronting insurgency and other criminality, says President Buhari as he commissions new Air Force helicopter’.

Shehu quoted the President as commending the security forces for successes recorded so far especially by restoring “some level of stability not only in Borno and Yobe states but also in Adamawa State.”

He said the President noted that his regime had boosted the capacity of the Nigerian Air Force by 23 brand new aircraft in recent times with more still on the way.

ThisDay says that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licences of seven payment service providers and one payment switching firm.

The affected firms are Easifuel Limited, Transaction Processing System (TPS), Grand Towers Limited, Paymaster Limited, E-Revenue Gateway Limited, Eartholeum Network Limited and Globasure Limited.

Also, the payment switch licence of 3Line Card Management Limited was revoked.

The CBN, in an official gazette signed by its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, a copy of which was posted on its website yesterday, said the decision was taken because the seven firms ceased to carry on, in Nigeria, the type of business for which their licences were issued, for a continuous period of six months.

In addition, they were said to have breached the conditions for their licensing.

They were also said to have failed to comply with the obligations imposed upon them by the central bank in accordance with the provisions of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) Cap B3, Laws of the Federations of Nigeria, 2004.