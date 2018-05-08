Press focuses on Buhari’s medical trip to London, cost of fuel importation

President Muhammadu Buhari’s four-day medical trip to London and the $36 billion spent on importation of petrol dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Guardian and many other newspapers reported that Buhari would on Tuesday begin a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to visit his doctor.

The Daily Trust said that Nigeria spent $36.3 billion (about N11 trillion) on fuel importation between 2013 and 2017, quoting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The amount is part of the $119.4 billion the country spent on total importation of products from other countries within the period.

The Sun newspaper says that Nigerian is to embark on fact-finding mission to Saudi Arabia to determine the extent of trafficking in persons, especially Nigerians to the Middle East countries.

The Vanguard newspaper said that hope of reducing Nigeria’s export of its crude oil overseas for refining has been rekindled by the assurance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation that the nation will achieve at least 90 percent refining capacity by the end of 2019.

The Punch newspaper reported that the Presidency on Monday confronted former President Goodluck Jonathan with instances of alleged corrupt practices during his administration.

The Leadership newspaper said that Buhari has approved the establishment of a new Battalion of the Nigerian Army, as well as a new Police Area Command, in Birnin Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna State where scores of people were killed last Saturday

The Nation newspaper said the death toll in Saturday’s attack in Birnin Gwari had risen to 71.