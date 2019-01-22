Press focuses on call to harness science, technology, innovation for development

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the call by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the nation to anchor its development agenda on science, technology and innovation (STI).The Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times said the President noted that everyone should join the effort to focus attention on the development of STI to enable the government achieve its vision of making the nation a technology hub in Africa.

“We can realise this Ghana, the Ghana of our dream, if we join hands to work together and use all the blessings bestowed on us by God to make a positive difference in the lives of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

Speaking at a conference of Ghanaian scientists, technologists, engineers and innovators at Peduase in the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo said the vision of the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ was to build a strong and robust economy, capable of generating a dignified prosperous existence for the people, banishing the spectra of poverty and making the Ghanaian self-reliant and less dependent on foreign capital technology and influence.

The Business and Financial Times said some customers of Menzgold, a gold dealership company, which veered into deposit taking, have found themselves in more trouble as banks they contracted loans from are chasing them.

The said customers considered a mouth watering interest promised monthly by the gold deposit taking company to contract various sums of money and deposit it with them with the view to making monthly payments of the loans from the returns on their investments.