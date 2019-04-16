Press focuses on cash call payment by NNPC to joint venture partners

The payment of cash call arrears of $5.1 billion by the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to international oil companies, which are the joint venture partners and the position of the new police boss on extra-judicial killings by the police are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Punch newspaper reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it has reduced cash call arrears owed to international oil companies, its Joint Venture partners, by $1.5 billion.

The report said that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told the 12th National Conference of the Nigerian Association for Energy Economics/International Association for Energy Economics in Abuja on Monday that the corporation has cash call arrears of $5.1 billion.

The newspaper also said that the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has asked the Nigerian Government to check the nation’s increasing debt profile and the fuel subsidy regime, saying they remained clogs in the wheel of the nation’s move towards development.

The Director-General of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, also called on the government to deregulate the downstream sector of the nation’s oil and gas industry, in order to stop the incidence of petrol scarcity and the attendant suffering on Nigerians.

The Vanguard newspaper said that the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, on Monday in Lagos said that henceforth, the nation’s policemen would start using stun guns for routine patrols because the Police under the current leadership can no longer tolerate abuses associated with the police.

The Leadership newspaper said that with 44 days to the inauguration of newly elected leaders at the federal and state levels on May 29, 557 aggrieved candidates in the 2019 general elections have joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the cases they filed before the election petitions tribunals across the country.

It noted that the highest number of petitions of 235 came from candidates who vied for offices in the state legislatures followed by the House of Representatives’ 202 cases, Senate (88), governorship (29), and the presidential election (three).

Quoting a document from INEC, the newspaper said that as of April 8, 2019, a total of 557 cases were filed in various tribunals with the commission joined as respondent.

The Nation newspaper reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) plans to cap the estimated billing system by fast-tracking metering of all customers.

It said that the NERC’s General Manager, Finance & Management Services, Abdulkadir Shettima, stated in Lagos on Monday that the capping of estimated bills would compel the Meter Asset Providers to meet targets on the metering policy.

ThisDay newspaper reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has said its visa officers do not enjoy denying Nigerians visa.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the embassy said this is contrary to the opinion held by most Nigerians.

It said there are some questions often misunderstood by applicants which earn them a rejection and that the first step to securing a US visa is to complete the DS 160 form correctly.