Press focuses on chaotic bauxite workers demonstration

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the two-day protest staged by the workers of the Ghana Bauxite Company that turned chaotic, leading to the torching of some property of the company.The Daily Graphic reports that the enraged staff of the bauxite company cited in the Western North Region of the country, has resulted in massive loss of property by the company.

The newspaper said that the demonstration was the result of a protracted disagreement between the management and the workers over conditions of service for the staff, with the staff going on rampage, setting up offices and some other buildings ablaze, including vehicles.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says the government as part of measures to end the shift system in the senior high school (SHS) level, has undertaken 804 projects, which are near completion.

The Business and Financial Times said the mobile money sector of the economy of Ghana has overtaken the banks as the main driver of financial inclusion.