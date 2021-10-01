Press focuses on combating substandard and falsified medicines campaign, others

The campaign launched by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Western Regional Substandard/Falsified Medicines Communication in Takoradi aimed at combating substandard and falsified medicines in the country is one of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Friday.The Ghanaian Times reports that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has launched the Western Regional Substandard/Falsified Medicines Communication Campaign in Takoradi aimed at combating substandard and falsified medicines in the country.

The launch formed part of the Authority’s collective commitment to ensure quality, safe and efficacious medical products are available on the Ghanaian market.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting to launch the campaign, Western Regional Manager of FDA, Mr Abu Sumaila said studies over the years have shown that substandard and falsified medicines continued to be the bane of the developing world and Ghana was no exception.

He indicated that the dangers of substandard and falsified medicines also called “counterfeit medicines” on the Ghanaian market cannot be over emphasised.

According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO) defines substandard medicines (out of specification) as authorised medical products that failed to meet either their quality standards or specifications or both, while falsified medical products are those products that are deliberately or fraudulently misrepresented in their identity, composition or source.

Mr Sumaila stated that substandard and falsified products were by their nature very difficult to detect, in that they often appeared identical to the genuine product and may not cause an obvious adverse reaction.

However, they often failed to properly treat the disease or condition for which they were intended to and could lead to serious health consequences including death.

The newspaper says the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has cited the Volta Region as an ideal location for agro-tourism, saying apart from the beautiful landscapes, waterfalls and wildlife, the farming in the natural settings can also attract visitors from far and near.

Speaking at Ho on Monday as part of his two-day duty tour of the Volta Region, Dr Afriyie Akoto said that, for instance, once farmers and various agricultural institutions organised their farms with accommodation and other facilities, visitors to waterfalls and other sites could take advantage of such amenities.

He observed that the successful harvests on farms in the region from the good rainfall pattern this year were an indication of guaranteed food security in the country.

“There is no threat of food shortage looming over the country,” he assured.

Earlier, Dr William Dzamefe, acting Volta Regional Director of Food and Agriculture, in a presentation on the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) initiative, said that a total of 971,898 cash crop seedlings had recently been distributed among 9,507 farmers in 338 communities in the region.

He said that the seedlings included cashew, coffee coconut, oil palm, mangoes and citrus.

Dr Dzamefe revealed that out of the total number of seedling recipients 1,788 were females.

According to him, the seedlings would cover a total of 12,391 hectares.

The Ghanaian Times also reports that the United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP) will today be celebrated across the globe on the theme “Digital Equity for all Ages.”

The day aimed at celebrating older folks for the significant roles they had played over the years and drum home the need for a policy and programmatic interventions towards raising awareness of their diverse needs.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Director, Centre for Ageing Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Mavis Dako-Gyeke said the theme for this year’s 31st Anniversary sought to affirm the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world by older persons.

She said it was also to highlight the need for a legally binding instrument on the rights of older persons and an intersectional person-centred human rights approach for a society for all ages.

Prof Dako-Gyeke said her outfit was committed to creating awareness through ageism and human rights by tackling stereotypes, prejudice and discrimination associated with digitalisation, taking into accounts socio-cultural norms and the rights to autonomy in order to enhance their human rights.

“Also to address public and private interests, in the areas of availability, connectivity, design, affordability, capacity building, infrastructure and innovation,” she added.

She maintained that, cybersecurity and ethics should be explored to ensure the legal framework, privacy and safety of older persons in the digital world.

A Lecturer at the Trinity Theological School, Reverend Samuel Ayete-Yampong said older persons should be given the needed care and attention.

He said younger folks played a significant role in ensuring older persons live a good life when they provide the economic and social support and improve on their digital life.