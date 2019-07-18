Press focuses on confirmation of Chief Justice of Nigeria, dilapidated roads

The confirmation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by the Nigerian Senate and the dilapidation of roads across the states are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.Virtually all the national newspapers and ChannelsTV reported that the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The confirmation came after Muhammad was screened by the Senate during his confirmation hearing.

The Guardian reported that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Muhammad urged the legislature to use its powers to sanitise the society and make it free of corruption by amending necessary laws.

Specifically, Justice Muhammad canvassed stiffer penalties for corrupt people, saying the laws were not adequate.

The Punch said that state governments’ commitment to road infrastructural development is on the decline, with many state roads across the country in terrible conditions.

The findings revealed that in the six geopolitical zones of the country, states roads were worse off with many contracts awarded for their construction abandoned.

The Sun quoted the Conscience of Ogoni People (COP) declaring its support to aggrieved Kula people in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, over the contentious Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The Nation reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said that the South eastern states would not succumb to the demand for land for the implementation of Ruga settlement programme.

The group said it was ready for face the youth wing of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) after the expiration of its 30-day ultimatum.

ThisDay said the Manufacturers and providers of goods and services under the aegis of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) have expressed their opposition to the plans by the federal government to increase taxation, including the value added tax (VAT).

The Daily Trust said 26 out of the 29 governors sworn-in on May 29 are yet to form their cabinet, a constitutional requirement for them to run the affairs of their states,