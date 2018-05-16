Press focuses on contract for crude oil lifting, upward review of 2018 budget

The award of contract for the lifting of crude oil and the increase in the 2018 budget by the National Assembly are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Vanguard newspaper said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has awarded a two-year crude oil lifting contract to 50 companies.

The Guardian said the Senate Committee on Appropriation has increased the 2018 budget from N8.612 trillion to N9.120 trillion.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Danjuma Goje, laid the report before the Senate on Tuesday amid expectations that the budget bill might be considered and passed next week.

The Sun newspaper reported that the Joint Ad hoc Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives investigating the April 18 invasion of the country’s upper legislative chamber, has summoned Senators Ali Ndume and Ovie Omo-Agege.

Ndume represents Borno South while Omo-Agege represents Delta Central and are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Punch newspaper quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as saying that during his rule as a military head of state, he was ousted from office and detained for three years for fighting corruption.

Buhari said this at the inauguration of the new corporate headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Leadership newspaper reported that the division in the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) took a deeper crisis dimension, with the Alhaji Kawu Baraje-led faction of the power bloc within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led faction as noise makers.

This Day newspaper said for the 15th consecutive month since January 2017, inflation rate recorded a decline in April from 13.34 percent in March 2018 to 12.48 percent (year-on-year).

The Nation newspaper said Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state, will be connected to Lagos-Kano rail line as the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, signed a $6.68 billion contract agreement for the Ibadan-Kaduna segment with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The Tribune reported that the Presidency has denied that Nigeria was represented at Monday’s official opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem, Israel.