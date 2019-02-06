Press focuses on contract on Ogoni oil spill clean-up, controversy over oil firm

The award of contracts for the clean-up of oil spills in Ogoni land and the controversy over status of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Leadership reported that after overcoming initial hiccups, the federal government has mobilised about 16 contractors for the remediation of Ogoniland oil spill.

The Nation also reported that the Federal Government has assured the workers that it has no plan to sell any of the nation’s refineries and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Anybody who has such plan, it said, did not have the workers’ interest at heart.

The Vanguard reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian workers to reject any plan to sell the nation’s refineries and the privatisation of the NNPC with their votes in the coming elections.

The Sun said that barely a week to the Presidential election, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised the alarm that illicit funds to corrupt the electoral process have found their ways into the financial system.

The Guardian quoted the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as saying that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was a beneficiary of rigged elections.

The Punch reported that the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has filed an application before the Code of Conduct Tribunal demanding the disqualification of the CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar.

ThisDay said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has suspended its governorship campaign, following fresh attacks on some communities in the state on Monday by bandits.

The Daily Trust reported that a fire outbreak has razed Dangote female hostel at Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil campus.