Press focuses on controversial plan to impeach leaders of National Assembly

The controversy over plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to impeach the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives is one of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Punch newspaper said the All Progressives Congress has dared the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to reconvene the Senate if indeed he was not perturbed about moves to impeach him.

The APC spoke through its acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, that the party’s position was its response to Saraki’s declaration that he was not losing sleep over threats to unseat him, following his decision to dump the APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The Leadership newspaper reported that members of the House of Representatives have cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House against alleged plot to impeach Speaker Yakubu Dogara and distracting members from discharging their legislative functions with their 2019 ambitions

The Vanguard newspaper said the Benue State Government and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at weekend locked in a war of words over Makurdi Airport.

While the Benue State Government alleged that the Federal Government was planning a flight ban on the airport, which is a military base, to expose Governor Samuel Ortom to banditry on the highways, NAF insisted that the airport was not banned, but only closed to pave way for repairs, which would only be temporary.

The Guardian said the Federal Government has not ordered international oil companies (IOCs) to relocate their head offices to the Niger Delta.

Quoting presidency sources, the Guardian said the clarification follows reports in the media that the government may have resolved to have the headquarters of the oil majors in the oil-rich region.

ThisDay newspaper said Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is set to record another milestone as the $3.3 billion Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) unit built by Samsung Heavy Industries of Korea (SHI) for the 200,000 barrels per day capacity Egina oilfield will sail away in the early hours of today.

The Sun newspaper said former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has commended the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, for supporting the ongoing membership registration drive and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

The Nation newspaper said detectives are probing about $383 million (N117 billion) suspicious transactions by the Government of Rivers State in the last three years.