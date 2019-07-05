Press focuses on controversy over new Parliament chamber project

Published on 05.07.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the controversy over the

announcement that the Parliament intends to construct a new chamber

to enable it accommodate ministers of state scheduled to brief the house.The Ghanaian Times says some pressure groups have rejected the idea, but the

Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Osei Keyei Mensah-Bonsu, has allayed the fears

of the public.

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and Occupy Ghana, both policy

think-tanks in Ghana, have described the proposed construction of a new chamber

for the Parliament as misplaced.

They expressed their sentiments through separate press statements on the agenda

by the Parliament to construct a new $200 million chamber with expanded facilities.

They were of the view that the project would short change Ghanaians due to the fact

that huge sums of money would go into less important projects.

But the Majority Leader, Mensah-Bonsu, explained that it would ensure

adequate provision for the number of lawmakers, who would be elected

after the 2016 elections.

“The expansion and refurnishing of the legislative chamber to accommodate the

increase in the number of parliamentarians, following the creation of new

constituencies in the 2012 general elections,” he added.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says the Supreme Court has declared that it was

unconstitutional for government to put a ceiling on funds allocated to the District

Assemblies Common Fund.