Press focuses on controversy over suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria

The controversy over the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Punch reported that the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, will on Monday (today) challenge his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari in court.

ThisDay said the uproar occasioned by the suspension and the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Muhammad as acting chief justice is about to simmer as some members of the National Judicial Council have summoned a meeting of the body for this morning in Abuja.

The Sun said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senators and their main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts are at the weekend preparing for a showdown at the reopening of the Senate on Tuesday, beating war drums over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The Leadership quoted Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) as giving the National Judicial Council (NJC) five-day ultimatum to set up a committee to investigate the allegations of breach of constitutional asset declaration requirements against suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The Tribune said the Presidency has enlightened the US, UK and EU on the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, and that the communities was driven by unfounded assumptions.

The newspaper also reported that the Acting Inspector- General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu has placed with immediate effect, an embargo on the issuance of new licences for designated arms throughout the country.

The Vanguard quoted Consular General of the United States of America, John Bray, as saying that the United States had no interest in who emerges in the 2019 presidential election and was not in support of any candidate, but to ensure that the poll is transparent and credible.

The Nation said labour was at the weekend busy mobilising its members to the public hearing being staged today by the House of Representatives on the National Minimum Wage Bill.